CSX To Close Mystic Springs Crossing Today; Bogia And Becks Lake Monday

One CSX railroad crossing in North Escambia is scheduled to close on Sunday for maintenance, and CSX plans to close two more on Monday.

CSX plans the following closures:

Bogia Road closed Saturday before reopening. Bogia Road will close again Monday for paving.

Mystic Springs Road is scheduled to close on Sunday.

Becks Lake Road will close Monday and Tuesday and is expected to open early Wednesday. A temporary crossing will be in place until Becks Lake is completed.

NorthEscambia.com photo by Kristi Barber, click to enlarge.