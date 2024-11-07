Chances Of Showers And Thunderstorms Continues Today

November 7, 2024

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Thursday: A slight chance of showers between 9am and noon, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Northeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday Night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Northeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. East wind around 5 mph.

Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Veterans Day: Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 62.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 82.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 60.

Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81.

