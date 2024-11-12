Chance Of Showers Again Today

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Tuesday: A 40 percent chance of showers. Cloudy, with a high near 72. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 73. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers. Cloudy, with a low around 67. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday: A 40 percent chance of showers, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 73. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. North wind around 5 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 71. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 47. Calm wind.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 74.

Saturday Night: Clear, with a low around 49.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 77.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 54.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 77.