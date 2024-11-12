Chance Of Showers Again Today

November 12, 2024

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Tuesday: A 40 percent chance of showers. Cloudy, with a high near 72. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 73. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers. Cloudy, with a low around 67. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday: A 40 percent chance of showers, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 73. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. North wind around 5 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 71. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 47. Calm wind.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 74.

Saturday Night: Clear, with a low around 49.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 77.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 54.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 77.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 