Chance Of Showers Again Today
November 12, 2024
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Tuesday: A 40 percent chance of showers. Cloudy, with a high near 72. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. East wind 5 to 10 mph.
Wednesday: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 73. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Wednesday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers. Cloudy, with a low around 67. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
Thursday: A 40 percent chance of showers, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 73. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.
Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. North wind around 5 mph.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 71. North wind 5 to 10 mph.
Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 47. Calm wind.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 74.
Saturday Night: Clear, with a low around 49.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 77.
Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 54.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 77.
Comments