Century Town Hall Closed For Portions Of Next Three Business Days

The Century Town Hall will be closed for portions of the next three business days for staff training.

Town hall will be closed:

Thursday, November 21 from 9 a.m. until noon

Friday, November 22 from 9 a.m. until noon

Monday, November 25 from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m.

During closures, staff and administration will attend training training by Harris Computers and Florida Gas Utilities on the town’s utility billing software.

The town billing clerk recently abruptly left the position, leaving the staff without much of the knowledge needed to use the Inhance billing software, according to Mayor Luis Gomez. Jr.

Gomez said due to billing problems, the town will not be enforcing cutoff dates in November. The town council also authorized the mayor to use a staffing agency to find a temporary billing clerk at a rate not to exceed $18.20 per hour.