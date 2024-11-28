Cantonment Rotary Provides Thanksgiving Meals For 1,250 North Escambia Residents (With Photo Gallery)

About 1,250 people can enjoy a complete Thanksgiving meal this year thanks to the members and friends of the Cantonment Rotary Club.

Wednesday, the club distributed everything for a complete turkey meal to 313 families in the North Escambia area from Nine Mile Road to Walnut Hill. The recipients were chosen with the help of guidance counselors at seven local schools who helped identify families that might need a little help this time of year.

The Tate High School cheerleaders volunteered Wednesday at St. Luke United Methodist Church to help package the meals for delivery.

Cantonment Rotary started the annual tradition in 2009 with just nine families.

