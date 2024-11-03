Escambia Woman Arrested After Pursuit, PIT Maneuver

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office arrest a woman following a pursuit Friday night.

Deputies located a stolen vehicle at T Street and Hernandez Street. After a short pursuit, the vehicle was stopped by a PIT maneuver near Sanchez Street.

Dawn Marie Bur, 43, was charged with grand theft auto along with fleeing and eluding. She was booked into the Escambia County Jail with bond set at $5,000.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.