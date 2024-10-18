ReImagine Cantonment Returns Saturday At New Location With Free Food, Clothing And More

The annual ReImagine Cantonment outreach will return Saturday at a new location.

The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the Florida Children’s Home at 1000 Chemstrand Road.

The faith-based event will include a 20,000 pound food giveaway, lunch, fishing lessons with free fishing rods, free tablets, baby diapers, HIV testing, clothing, free haircuts, free laundry detergent, free pillows and more. Absolutely everything is free. There will also be free children’s activities, including train rides, inflatables, face painting, games, popcorn, and a coloring contest with three participants winning a new bicycle.

ReImagine Cantonment is a project of Doers of the Word Ministry and is sponsored by numerous churches and other organizations, including NorthEscambia.com. Previously, it was held at Carver Park in Cantonment.

Pictured: A previous ReImagine Cantonment event at Carver Park. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.