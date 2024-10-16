Jay Defeats Northview 3-1 In District Semifinal Match

In FHSAA Rural District 1 volleyball semifinals Tuesday, the top seed Jay Royals defeated the Northview Chiefs 3-1.

Northview took the first set 25-20, but Jay responded to win the following three sets, winning 25-13, 25-15, and 25-11.

In another semifinal match, Baker blanked Central 3-0. Baker won 25-12, 25-15, 25-5.

The Royals will advance to the district finals against Baker Thursday night in Baker.

Pictured: The Northview Chiefs after a first round district win Monday night. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.