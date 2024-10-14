Impact 100 Awards 12 Grants Totaling Over $1.2 Million

Impact 100 Pensacola Bay Area on Sunday announced 12 grants totaling over $1.2 million to area nonprofit organizations.

The grant recipients of $100,670 each were:

ARTS, CULTURE & HISTORY

Parent Booster USA, Inc., dba Navarre Band Parent Association, Inc.

Bands are Instrumental

West Florida Historic Preservation, Inc., dba UWF Historic Trust

Pensacola Children’s Museum: Our Town: A Space for All

EDUCATION

Capstone Adaptive Learning and Therapy Centers, Inc.

Destination Independence

Pyramid, Inc.

Driving Innovative Opportunities for People with Disabilities

ENVIRONMENT & RECREATION

Dixon School of Arts and Sciences, Inc.

IMPACT 100 Natural Wonders Park at Dixon School of Arts and Sciences

Friends of Pensacola State Parks, Inc.

Inclusive Playground in Big Lagoon Park

FAMILY

My Father’s Arrows, Inc.

Rolling On to a Bigger Vision

Northwest Florida Guardian ad Litem Foundation, Inc.

Cases for Kids

Society of St. Vincent de Paul Council of Pensacola-Tallahassee, Inc.

From Paris to Pensacola “Let us go to the Poor”

HEALTH & WELLNESS

Escambia County Healthy Start Coalition, Inc.

Healthy Start Mobile Stork Stock

Ministry Village at Olive, Inc.

Tender Hearts Caring Hands Building

Vision of Hope, Inc.

Journeying to Independence

With 1,208 members this year, Impact 100 was able to award 12 grants of over $100,000 each to nonprofit organizations in the community for a total impact of over $1.2 million. Since its inception, Impact 100 has awarded 165 grants totaling more than $17 million to worthy nonprofits serving area communities.

