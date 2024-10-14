Impact 100 Awards 12 Grants Totaling Over $1.2 Million
October 14, 2024
Impact 100 Pensacola Bay Area on Sunday announced 12 grants totaling over $1.2 million to area nonprofit organizations.
The grant recipients of $100,670 each were:
ARTS, CULTURE & HISTORY
Parent Booster USA, Inc., dba Navarre Band Parent Association, Inc.
Bands are Instrumental
West Florida Historic Preservation, Inc., dba UWF Historic Trust
Pensacola Children’s Museum: Our Town: A Space for All
EDUCATION
Capstone Adaptive Learning and Therapy Centers, Inc.
Destination Independence
Pyramid, Inc.
Driving Innovative Opportunities for People with Disabilities
ENVIRONMENT & RECREATION
Dixon School of Arts and Sciences, Inc.
IMPACT 100 Natural Wonders Park at Dixon School of Arts and Sciences
Friends of Pensacola State Parks, Inc.
Inclusive Playground in Big Lagoon Park
FAMILY
My Father’s Arrows, Inc.
Rolling On to a Bigger Vision
Northwest Florida Guardian ad Litem Foundation, Inc.
Cases for Kids
Society of St. Vincent de Paul Council of Pensacola-Tallahassee, Inc.
From Paris to Pensacola “Let us go to the Poor”
HEALTH & WELLNESS
Escambia County Healthy Start Coalition, Inc.
Healthy Start Mobile Stork Stock
Ministry Village at Olive, Inc.
Tender Hearts Caring Hands Building
Vision of Hope, Inc.
Journeying to Independence
With 1,208 members this year, Impact 100 was able to award 12 grants of over $100,000 each to nonprofit organizations in the community for a total impact of over $1.2 million. Since its inception, Impact 100 has awarded 165 grants totaling more than $17 million to worthy nonprofits serving area communities.
