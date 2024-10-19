Friday Night Football Scoreboard

Here are Friday night football scores from across the North Escambia area.

FLORIDA

Tate 35, Washington 14

Blountstown 38, Northview 0

West Florida 23, Milton 20

Escambia 23, Crestview 20

St. Michael Catholic (Ala.) 38, Pensacola High 37

Vernon 16, Central 9

Navarre 48, Gulf Breeze 20

Pace 29, Pine Forest 6 (Thursday)

ALABAMA

Hillcrest (Evergreen) 48, Flomaton 17

Monroe Acad. 2, Escambia Acad. 0 (forfeit)

Satsuma 14, Escambia County (Atmore) 13

Jackson 48, W.S. Neal 0

