Friday Night Football Scoreboard

October 19, 2024

Here are Friday night football scores from across the North Escambia area.

FLORIDA

  • Tate 35, Washington 14 [Story, photos...]
  • Blountstown 38, Northview 0 [Read more...]
  • West Florida 23, Milton 20
  • Escambia 23, Crestview 20
  • St. Michael Catholic (Ala.) 38,  Pensacola High 37
  • Vernon 16, Central 9
  • Navarre 48, Gulf Breeze 20
  • Pace 29, Pine Forest 6 (Thursday)

ALABAMA

  • Hillcrest (Evergreen) 48, Flomaton 17
  • Monroe Acad. 2, Escambia Acad. 0 (forfeit)
  • Satsuma 14, Escambia County (Atmore) 13
  • Jackson 48, W.S. Neal 0

NorthEscambia.com photo.

