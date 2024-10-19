Friday Night Football Scoreboard
October 19, 2024
Here are Friday night football scores from across the North Escambia area.
FLORIDA
- Tate 35, Washington 14 [Story, photos...]
- Blountstown 38, Northview 0 [Read more...]
- West Florida 23, Milton 20
- Escambia 23, Crestview 20
- St. Michael Catholic (Ala.) 38, Pensacola High 37
- Vernon 16, Central 9
- Navarre 48, Gulf Breeze 20
- Pace 29, Pine Forest 6 (Thursday)
ALABAMA
- Hillcrest (Evergreen) 48, Flomaton 17
- Monroe Acad. 2, Escambia Acad. 0 (forfeit)
- Satsuma 14, Escambia County (Atmore) 13
- Jackson 48, W.S. Neal 0
NorthEscambia.com photo.
