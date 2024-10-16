Escambia Schools Announce Their Teachers Of The Year

The Office of Community Involvement for the Escambia County (FL) Public Schools has released the full list of Teachers of the Year selected to represent their respective schools. Nominated teachers will compete for selection as the school district’s overall Teacher of the Year.

Several North Escambia area Teachers of the Year have already featured with a front page photo on NorthEscambia.com, and we will continue to feature them over the coming days.

Details regarding this Year’s Teacher of the Year awards ceremony will be released in the coming weeks.

The Escambia County School District’s Teachers of the Year are: