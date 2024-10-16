Escambia Schools Announce Their Teachers Of The Year
The Office of Community Involvement for the Escambia County (FL) Public Schools has released the full list of Teachers of the Year selected to represent their respective schools. Nominated teachers will compete for selection as the school district’s overall Teacher of the Year.
Several North Escambia area Teachers of the Year have already featured with a front page photo on NorthEscambia.com, and we will continue to feature them over the coming days.
Details regarding this Year’s Teacher of the Year awards ceremony will be released in the coming weeks.
The Escambia County School District’s Teachers of the Year are:
- Jim Allen Elementary – Jacey Taylor
- Bellview Elementary – Natalie Hardeman
- Beulah Elementary – Brooke Ferrara
- Blue Angels Elementary – Christina Cardenas
- Bratt Elementary – Sherri Carter
- Brentwood Elementary – Jill Stewart
- Hellen Caro Elementary – Erin Quinlan
- N. B. Cook Elementary – Kheri Murphy
- Cordova Park Elementary – Margaret Fox-McClellan
- Ensley Elementary – Mary Springer-Alonzo
- Ferry Pass Elementary – Jina Bradley
- Global Learning Academy – Kelly Reed
- Holm Elementary – Lynette Chandler
- Kingsfield Elementary School – Laura Wiggins
- Lincoln Park Elementary – Janie Hayes
- Lipscomb Elementary – Aurora Paul
- Longleaf Elementary – Christine Dunson
- McArthur Elementary – Jodie Langford
- Molino Park Elementary – Heidi Robar
- Montclair Elementary – Maxine Mathis
- Myrtle Grove Elementary – Carrie Lawson
- Navy Point Elementary – Tanya DeGruccio
- Oakcrest Elementary – Deja Ramsey
- Pine Meadow Elementary – Kristen Whiddon
- Pleasant Grove Elementary – Theresa Restifo
- Scenic Heights Elementary – Amanda Byers
- O.J. Semmes Elementary – April Scott
- Sherwood Elementary – Patrice Majewski
- A. K. Suter Elementary – Tracy Eiser
- Warrington Elementary – Sylvia Harvey-Thomas
- C. A. Weis Elementary – Brianna English
- West Pensacola Elementary – Brittany Langlois
- Bailey Middle School – Clif (William) Cone
- Bellview Middle – Vicki Davis
- Beulah Middle – LeAnne Jenkins
- Brown Barge Middle – Nora Guy
- Ernest Ward Middle – Maria Willis
- Ferry Pass Middle – Kristen Amerson
- Ransom Middle – Stacie Hammer
- Workman Middle – Cynethia Gosse
- Escambia High School – Alicia Gifford
- Northview High School – Obreonne Parker
- Pensacola High School – Justin Aultman
- Pine Forest High School – Jonetta Moody
- Tate High School – Kristin Maum
- Booker T. Washington High School – Karen Privett
- West Florida High School – Tiffany Odom
- Alternative Education – Christopher Baker
- Beulah Academy of Science – Kara List
- Achieve Academy – Jayla King
- Success Academy – Pam Carter
- Escambia Virtual – Kimberly Rayburn
- Escambia Westgate – Terri Michelle Price
- ESE – Kirsten Kappler-Bennett
- Hope Horizon – Heather Turner
- George Stone Technical College – Garry Ellison
- Pensacola Beach Charter – Heather Gagnet
