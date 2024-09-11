Wahoos Begin Final Homestand With 6-1 Loss To Biscuits

written by Erik Bremer

The Pensacola Blue Wahoos dropped the opener of their final series of the regular season on Tuesday night, falling 6-1 at the hands of the Montgomery Biscuits.

After a pregame rain delay of one hour and 37 minutes, the Blue Wahoos kept the game in check before a four-run Montgomery fourth inning, highlighted by a three-run homer from Mason Auer.

With the loss, the Blue Wahoos backed themselves into a corner in their bid for a wild card playoff spot. The Blue Wahoos trail the Biloxi Shuckers by 4.0 games with five to play, and now need to win all five of their remaining games to keep their hopes alive.

Pensacola starter Evan Fitterer (L, 6-6) worked around command trouble to put up 3.0 scoreless innings before he paid the price in the fourth. A Dominic Keegan double was followed by two walks, setting up a Willy Vasquez sacrifice fly to give the Biscuits a 1-0 lead. Auer’s big three-run homer capped the rally, extending the Montgomery advantage to 4-0.

That would be more than enough run support for Yoniel Curet (W, 4-0), who returned to the site of his August Double-A debut and twirled a gem for the Biscuits. The young righty worked 6.0 innings of one-run ball, striking out eight and allowing only a Nathan Martorella solo homer in the fourth among seven scattered hits.

Montgomery added a run in the fifth on a Tanner Murray RBI single, and another in the seventh on a Carson Williams solo homer. The bullpen trio of Evan Reifert, Keyshawn Askew and Paul Gervase each contributed an inning of scoreless, hitless relief for the Biscuits to complete the 6-1 final.

The series continues Wednesday at Blue Wahoos Stadium, with a first pitch scheduled for 6:05 p.m. CT.