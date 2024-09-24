Sunny Today, Rain And Chance Of Storm Wednesday, Thursday

For latest on the tropics, click here.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 90. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Mostly clear, with a low around 71. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Wednesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 1pm. High near 84. East wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Wednesday Night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 69. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Thursday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 74. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Thursday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 80. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 65. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 83.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 66.

Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 83.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 66.

Monday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 84.