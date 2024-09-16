Showers And Thunderstorms Likely For Monday

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 10pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. East wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Monday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 1pm, then showers and thunderstorms likely after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Monday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. East wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Calm wind.

Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 67. Calm wind.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 85. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph in the morning.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 65. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 86.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 66.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 85.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 66.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 83.