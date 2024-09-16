Showers And Thunderstorms Likely For Monday
September 16, 2024
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 10pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. East wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Monday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 1pm, then showers and thunderstorms likely after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Monday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. East wind around 5 mph.
Tuesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.
Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Calm wind.
Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 67. Calm wind.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 85. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph in the morning.
Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 65. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 86.
Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 66.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 85.
Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 66.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 83.
