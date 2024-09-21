High Speed Chase Ends With Highway 29 Crash, One Arrest

September 21, 2024

The Florida Highway Patrol arrested an Escambia County man after a high-speed chase that ended in a crash on Highway 29.

The incident began when the Trooper attempted to stop a blue Jaguar sedan near the intersection of Detroit Street and Highway 29. The vehicle was suspected of being involved in criminal activity, and its registered owner had an active felony warrant from the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office for possession of dangerous drugs.

When the trooper tried to pull the vehicle over, the driver fled, leading to a high speed chaseu. The suspect vehicle ran a red light and collided with a white Toyota Rav4 at the intersection of Highway 29 and West Detroit Street.

The suspect then exited the vehicle and fled on foot. The trooper pursued him on foot, giving verbal commands for him to stop. The suspect jumped a fence and continued running before being apprehended by trooper.

The suspect, identified as 22- year Terfa Josaphat Uvah, was transported to a local hospital. After being discharged, he was arrested and transported to the Escambia County Jail. He faces charges of aggravated fleeing and eluding, resisting arrest, hit and run with serious injury, reckless driving with serious injuries, and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. He remained jail without bond.

The driver of the Toyota Rav4 was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries..

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 