High Speed Chase Ends With Highway 29 Crash, One Arrest

The Florida Highway Patrol arrested an Escambia County man after a high-speed chase that ended in a crash on Highway 29.

The incident began when the Trooper attempted to stop a blue Jaguar sedan near the intersection of Detroit Street and Highway 29. The vehicle was suspected of being involved in criminal activity, and its registered owner had an active felony warrant from the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office for possession of dangerous drugs.

When the trooper tried to pull the vehicle over, the driver fled, leading to a high speed chaseu. The suspect vehicle ran a red light and collided with a white Toyota Rav4 at the intersection of Highway 29 and West Detroit Street.

The suspect then exited the vehicle and fled on foot. The trooper pursued him on foot, giving verbal commands for him to stop. The suspect jumped a fence and continued running before being apprehended by trooper.

The suspect, identified as 22- year Terfa Josaphat Uvah, was transported to a local hospital. After being discharged, he was arrested and transported to the Escambia County Jail. He faces charges of aggravated fleeing and eluding, resisting arrest, hit and run with serious injury, reckless driving with serious injuries, and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. He remained jail without bond.

The driver of the Toyota Rav4 was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries..