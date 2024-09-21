High School Football Scoreboard

September 21, 2024

Here are this week’s North Escambia area high school Friday night high school football soree, along with a from Thursday night.

FLORIDA

Holmes County 34, Northview 27 [Game details..]
Pensacola Catholic 23, Pine Forest 0
Washington 16, Gulf Breeze 6
Mosley 38, Escambia 13
Navarre 15, Milton 13
Pace 42, Andalusia 13
Tate 42, West Florida 7 (Thurs) [Read more, photos...]
Jay 23, Chipley 13 (Thurs)

ALABAMA

Bayside Academy 14, Flomaton 0
Escambia Academy 27, Clarke Prep 16
T.R. Miller 33, Hillcrest 28
Marianna 49, W.S. Neal 36
St. Michael Catholic 49, Escambia County (Atmore) 12

Pictured: The Tate Aggies defeated the West Florida Jaguars 42-7 Thursday night. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.

