Extra Law Enforcement At Escambia County Schools After Social Media Threat

There is an additional law enforcement presence as schools in Escambia County today following a social media threat Friday morning.

Escambia County Public Schools said in a statement that the district and local law enforcement were made aware early Friday morning of a potential threat against several area schools.

“In the early morning hours of Friday, September 13, Escambia County Public Schools and local law enforcement were made aware of a potential social media threat made against several area schools. In the hours since, local law enforcement has been working diligently to determine the source and validity of this threat. As a result, there will be heightened law enforcement presence at our campuses today,” the district said.

“We are grateful for our partners in law enforcement and will work hand in hand with them until we discover and hold accountable those who would threaten our campuses. Rest assured, we take all threats against our campuses very seriously and are taking appropriate precautions to protect our students and staff. We urge parents to have pointed conversations with their students about the seriousness of this type of behavior and to monitor their social media accounts. It is our intention to use every legal means at our disposal to mete out serious consequences to any person who would seek to jeopardize the safety of our schools.”

The district did not provide any additional detail, and no specific schools were identified.

Numerous parents provided NorthEscambia.com with a copy of the alleged photo and threat that was posted online. A search indicated that photo was posted first a year ago and it was altered with additional text.