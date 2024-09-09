Blue Wahoos Finish Off Road Series Win, Enter Final Week With Momentum

written by Carter Bainbridge

The Pensacola Blue Wahoos (68-62) clinched a road series victory on Sunday with a 6-5 win over the Birmingham Barons (69-63). Sunday’s decision marked Pensacola’s first series win since August 6-11 at Mississippi.

The Wahoos fell behind early in their series finale. Behind lefthander Luis Palacios, Pensacola spotted the Barons a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the second inning. Back-to-back run-scoring hits from catcher Weston Eberly and center fielder Matt Hogan helped plate an early Barons pair. The two runs would be all Palacios allowed across 4.2 innings of work.

Neither team scored again until the top of the fifth, when Blue Wahoos first baseman Josh Zamora smacked his first Double-A home run of the season off Barons righthander Riley Gowens to cut the Birmingham lead to 2-1. In the sixth, Zamora delivered again with a hard-hit RBI double that bounced off the top of the center field wall. Two batters later, Barons righthander Jordan Mikel (L, 4-2) threw a wild pitch to score right fielder Shane Sasaki from third base and give the Wahoos a 3-2 lead. Designated hitter Nathan Martorella then hit a sacrifice fly to score Zamora from third base and double the Pensacola lead. After six innings, the Wahoos led 4-2.

The Blue Wahoos tacked on additional insurance runs in the seventh and ninth innings. Birmingham broke through for three runs in the ninth, but righthander Woo-Suk Go held on to strand the tying run at first base and preserve a 6-5 win.

With its victory, Pensacola returns home for its final regular season series with an outside chance to qualify for postseason play. With six games remaining, the Blue Wahoos begin their final week 2.5 games behind the wild card-leading Biloxi Shuckers.

The Wahoos return home on Tuesday to begin their final regular season series versus the Montgomery Biscuits. First pitch from Blue Wahoos Stadium is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. CT,