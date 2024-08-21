Wahoos Walked Off by Smokies in 2-1 Defeat

written by Erik Bremer

In a rematch of the past two Southern League Championship Series, the Pensacola Blue Wahoos and Tennessee Smokies played another close ballgame on Tuesday night. In the end, a safety squeeze bunt from Fabian Pertuz in the bottom of the ninth gave the Smokies a 2-1 walk-off win

The Blue Wahoos have now dropped 6 of 7 games this season to the defending league champions, though their past five losses dating back to May have all been by only one run.

With the loss, the Blue Wahoos missed out on a change to apply pressure to the first-place Biloxi Shuckers as the second half playoff race heats up. The Blue Wahoos now trail the Shuckers by 1.5 games with 23 to play, pending the results of Biloxi’s game in Birmingham.

Patrick Monteverde was outstanding in his start for the Blue Wahoos, scattering two hits over 6.0 innings of one-run ball. After taking a no-hitter into the fifth, he allowed singles to Pablo Aliendo and Casey Opitz to give the Smokies a 1-0 lead.

Pensacola answered back against Smokies starter Sam Armstrong in the sixth, turning a Jakob Marsee leadoff walk and Joe Mack single into the game-tying run on a Jared Serna RBI groundout. Mack was left at third to end the inning, spoiling the Blue Wahoos’ best chance at scoring another run.

After Blake Weiman (W, 3-0) pitched perfect relief for the Smokies in the eighth and ninth, Aliendo got aboard against Pensacola’s Matt Pushard (L, 3-3) with a bloop double in the bottom of the ninth. An infield single from Luis Verdugo followed, and Pertuz ended the game with a safety squeeze bunt to score pinch runner Parker Chavers from third base.

The Blue Wahoos continue their series against the Smokies on Wednesday. First pitch from Smokies Stadium is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET/6:00 p.m. CT,