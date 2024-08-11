Sunny And Hot To Begin The Week

August 11, 2024

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 94. North wind around 5 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 72. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 95. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Monday Night: Clear, with a low around 74. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 96. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 76. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny and hot, with a high near 97. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 76. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Thursday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 96.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 76.

Friday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 95.

Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly clear, with a low around 76.

Saturday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 95.

