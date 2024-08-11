Last Chance: Florida’s Back To School Sales Tax Holiday Ends Today

Florida’s two-week back to school sales tax holiday ends today, August 11.

Many school supplies (including laptops and tablets) and clothing are exempt from Florida’s usual 6% sales tax rate.

Shoppers can save on most items under a certain dollar amount. For instance, clothing must cost $100 or less per item, school supplies must cost $50 or less, personal computers and tablets $1,500 or less, and learning aids and jigsaw puzzles $30 or less.

There are many school supplies you can purchase tax-free in the state during the sales tax holiday, but here are a few highlights:

Hats, shoes, shorts, pants, shirts, underwear, socks, and raincoats

Backpacks, book bags, handbags, purses, and lunch boxes

Cleated and spiked shoes and swimsuits

Notebooks, scissors, pens, pencils, and calculators

Printers, scanners, mice, keyboards, and routers

Electronic books, flashcards, puzzle books, and matching games

Hair accessories, wallets, and belts

For a details list of what does, and does not, qualify, click or tap here.

Do Online Purchases Qualify?

Online purchases can qualify, but delivery to a Florida address is required.

What Is Not Included?

While many eligible items are included in the two-week tax holiday, there are a few exceptions.

Accessories like jewelry and watches are not tax-free nor are many types of gloves. A few additional exclusions apply.

Clothing. Umbrellas and protective masks are taxable, as are roller skates, rented formal clothing, and non-prescription sunglasses and goggles.

School supplies. Taxable items include printer or computer paper, and books not otherwise exempt.

Electronics. Many electronics are taxable, including computer bags, CDs and DVDs, computers for recreational use, regular batteries (e.g. not for medical use), smartphones, surge protectors, tablet covers, game controllers, and digital cameras.

Miscellaneous items. Furniture, luggage, garment bags, suitcases, and any rentals of eligible items are taxable and excluded from the tax-free holiday.

The sales tax holiday does not apply to: