Hot Weekend, Small Chance Of A Scattered Saturday Storm

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 94. North wind around 5 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 73. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 94. North wind around 5 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 73. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Monday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 96. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 75. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny and hot, with a high near 97. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 76. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny and hot, with a high near 97.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 76.

Thursday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 96.

Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly clear, with a low around 76.

Friday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 96.