Hot For Tuesday, A Few Scattered Thunderstorms This Afternoon

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

There is a heat advisory for Tuesday, with a heat index approaching 110 degrees possible.

Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 96. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 75. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny and hot, with a high near 97. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 75. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Thursday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 95. North wind around 5 mph becoming east in the afternoon.

Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 76. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Friday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 93. East wind around 5 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 75. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Saturday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 94.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 75.

Sunday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 95.

Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly clear, with a low around 74.

Monday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 96.