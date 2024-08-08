Here’s A Sneak Peek At The Playland, Pavilion For New Park At Former IP Golf Course

Last week, we told you that the Escambia County Commission was purchasing a new playland and pavilion for a new park. And today, we have a sneak peek at the playground design.

In April, Escambia County leased the 68-acre former International Paper golf course in Cantonment to develop it into a park.

The Escambia County Commission approved the purchase of a play structure and 704 square feet recreational shelter with tables for the property. The total was $369,775.76 for purchase and installation of the GameTime equipment. The recreational area will be open to the public free of charge during daylight hours once completed and opened.

The playground renderings pictured here are the design and colors that will be installed, according to Escambia County Recreation Director Michael Rhodes. The pavilion is also pictured below. (The backgrounds are, of course, just computer generated and not the actual park in Cantonment.)

The purchase will be funded from the Cantonment Community Redevelopment Agency (CRA).

The golf course has been closed since 2017. Escambia County plans to use the land for disc golf and walking trails in addition to the pavilion and playground. The park will be open only during daylight hours.

Under the lease agreement for, Escambia County will pay a $5,000 lease fee the first year with an annual increase of 5% with the lease reading $6,077.53 by year five.

The property was previously known as the Champion Golf Club.

Images for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.