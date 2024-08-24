Friday Night Football Scoreboard

August 24, 2024

Here are Friday night high school football scores (and a few Thursday night scores) from around the North Escambia area:

FLORIDA

  • Tate 24, Fort Walton Beach 0 [Story...]
  • Northview 26, Destin 7 [Story, Photo Gallery...]
  • Jay 34, Vernon 0
  • Escambia 45, West Florida 12
  • Pensacola at Pine Forest
  • Williamson (Ala.) 52, Washington 0
  • Navarre at Pensacola Catholic
  • Crestview 42, MIlton 7
  • Pace 17, Mary Montgomery 14
  • South Walton at Gulf Breeze (Saturday)

ALABAMA

  • Flomaton 23, Clarke County 15 (Thur)
  • T.R. Miller 28, Reeltown 7 (Thur)
  • Alabama Christian 30, Escambia County (Atmore) 26

Pictured: The Northview Chiefs beat the Destin Sharks 26-7 Friday night in Bratt. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.

