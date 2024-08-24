Friday Night Football Scoreboard

Here are Friday night high school football scores (and a few Thursday night scores) from around the North Escambia area:

FLORIDA

Tate 24, Fort Walton Beach 0 [Story...]

Northview 26, Destin 7 [Story, Photo Gallery...]

Jay 34, Vernon 0

Escambia 45, West Florida 12

Pensacola at Pine Forest

Williamson (Ala.) 52, Washington 0

Navarre at Pensacola Catholic

Crestview 42, MIlton 7

Pace 17, Mary Montgomery 14

South Walton at Gulf Breeze (Saturday)

ALABAMA

Flomaton 23, Clarke County 15 (Thur)

T.R. Miller 28, Reeltown 7 (Thur)

Alabama Christian 30, Escambia County (Atmore) 26

Pictured: The Northview Chiefs beat the Destin Sharks 26-7 Friday night in Bratt. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.