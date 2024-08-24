Friday Night Football Scoreboard
August 24, 2024
Here are Friday night high school football scores (and a few Thursday night scores) from around the North Escambia area:
FLORIDA
- Tate 24, Fort Walton Beach 0 [Story...]
- Northview 26, Destin 7 [Story, Photo Gallery...]
- Jay 34, Vernon 0
- Escambia 45, West Florida 12
- Pensacola at Pine Forest
- Williamson (Ala.) 52, Washington 0
- Navarre at Pensacola Catholic
- Crestview 42, MIlton 7
- Pace 17, Mary Montgomery 14
- South Walton at Gulf Breeze (Saturday)
ALABAMA
- Flomaton 23, Clarke County 15 (Thur)
- T.R. Miller 28, Reeltown 7 (Thur)
- Alabama Christian 30, Escambia County (Atmore) 26
Pictured: The Northview Chiefs beat the Destin Sharks 26-7 Friday night in Bratt. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.
