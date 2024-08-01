Free Sand For Storm Prep Available In Escambia County

August 1, 2024

Escambia County has free sand available for residents living in flood prone areas in advance of a system potentially moving into the Gulf of Mexico.

The sand is available on a first come, first served basis at the following locations:

  • John R. Jones Jr. Athletic Park – 555 E. Nine Mile Road
  • Don Sutton Park – 2320 Crabtree Church Road, Molino
  • Travis M. Nelson Park -  4541 Highway 4, Bratt
  • Equestrian Center – 7750 Mobile Highway
  • Escambia County Road Department – 601 Highway 297A
  • Brent Athletic Park – 4711 N. W St., Pensacola
  • Ferry Pass Middle School -available on northwest corner of school property on Parazine Street
  • Baars Field Athletic Park – 13001 Sorrento Road, Pensacola

Residents must bring their own sandbags and shovels. Sandbags are usually available for purchase at home improvement and hardware stores.

Pictured: Sand at Travis M. Nelson Park in Bratt. NorthEscambia.com file photo, click to enlarge.

2 Responses to “Free Sand For Storm Prep Available In Escambia County”

  1. Reader on August 1st, 2024 7:33 pm

    “Guess the folks in the North end are just chopped liver.”

    And why is that? two of the locations are in the north end. Molino. And Bratt is about as far north as you can go without hitting Alabama. Arguably, Nine Mile Road can service the north end, as can the Equestrian Center and the road department. That’s over half the locations.

  2. John on August 1st, 2024 7:03 pm

    Guess the folks in the North end are just chopped liver.





