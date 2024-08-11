Escambia Elections Boss Warns Of Misleading Information

August 11, 2024

Escambia County Supervisor of Elections Robert D. Bender is warning voters that text messages and social media posts are spreading false information about ballots.

His office said the messages have raised concerns from voters and election workers.

According to the supervisor of elections office:

  • We do not have a position called Poll Manager.
  • We do not have “pass/fail” training.
  • Election workers are instructed not to write on ballots.
  • Ballots are not “disqualified.”
  • If there are any stray or “unreadable” marks on the ballot that will affect tabulation, the DS300 (vote tabulator machine) is programmed to alert the voter, and the voter can get a new ballot.

“There is a small ‘official use’ box on the top right of the ballot that is only used for voters who are voting a provisional or vote-by-mail ballot,” Bender said. “This is to ensure proper handling of the ballot”

For more information or concerns, call the SOE office at (850) 595-3900.

