Chance Of Afternoon Showers, Heat Advisory For Friday
August 2, 2024
A heat advisor is in effect again Friday for a heat index reaching up to 110 degrees.
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Friday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 95. Heat index values as high as 110. West wind around 5 mph.
Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Mostly clear, with a low around 76. Southwest wind around 5 mph.
Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 93. Heat index values as high as 105. West wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Saturday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Patchy fog after 1am. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 73. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 91. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Sunday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.
Monday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Monday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. East wind around 5 mph becoming northeast after midnight.
Tuesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 91.
Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly clear, with a low around 74.
Wednesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 92.
Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 76.
Thursday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 92.
