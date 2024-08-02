Chance Of Afternoon Showers, Heat Advisory For Friday

A heat advisor is in effect again Friday for a heat index reaching up to 110 degrees.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Friday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 95. Heat index values as high as 110. West wind around 5 mph.

Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Mostly clear, with a low around 76. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 93. Heat index values as high as 105. West wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Patchy fog after 1am. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 73. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 91. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

Monday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. East wind around 5 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

Tuesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 91.

Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly clear, with a low around 74.

Wednesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 92.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 76.

Thursday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 92.