Back To School Forecast: Sunny And Hot

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 95. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Monday Night: Clear, with a low around 74. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 96. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 75. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Wednesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny and hot, with a high near 97. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 75. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Thursday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 96. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Mostly clear, with a low around 76. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Friday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 94.

Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly clear, with a low around 75.

Saturday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 94.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 74.

Sunday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 95.