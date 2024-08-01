Hot, Chance Of An Afternoon Storm

A heat advisor is in effect again Thursday for a heat index reaching up to 110 degrees.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Thursday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 94. Heat index values as high as 110. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 77. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Friday: A 40 percent chance of showers, mainly after 1pm. Sunny and hot, with a high near 97. Heat index values as high as 114. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 78. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 94. West wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 75. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 92. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Mostly clear, with a low around 75. Calm wind.

Monday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 92.

Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly clear, with a low around 76.

Tuesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 91.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 76.

Wednesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 93.