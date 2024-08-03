August 21, 2024
Here are the complete, but unofficial, local election results from Escambia County.
All precincts are reported in the numbers below.
Click the image to enlarge.
6 Responses to “Complete Escambia County Election Results”
Gaetz got it again. Shame on you Republicans for voting for a man that votes with democrats to get his way.
No more (Beulah) Bergosh! Yippee
update Bergosh is out! 4,661 to 3160 maybe he can use that 50% retirement NOW!
@change on 8-20
So right, nothing done on Pine Forest north of I-10, helo field is still stagnent. Look at all the apartments ,hotels and shops around PF and 9 mile. oh, did put a traffic light at the new Bha Ha store north ofI-10 that really messes with rush hour
@change on 8-20
So right, nothing done on Pine Forest north of I-10, helo field is still stagnent. Look at all the apartments ,hotels and shops around PF and 9 mile. oh, did put a light at the new Bha Ha store north ofI-10 that really messes with rush hour
Do you keep voting the same way and expect change? CHANGE THE WAY YOU VOTE! VOTE FOR CHANGE!
Name (required)
Email Address (will not be published) (required)
Website (enter your own site, if any; not northescambia.com)
Your Comments:
Have a comment on this story?
We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::
(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.
(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.
(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.
(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.
(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments
may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.
(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.
(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.
Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE
Copyright © 2007-2019 NorthEscambia.com · P.O. Box 1207 · Century, FL 32535 · All Rights Reserved.
Gaetz got it again. Shame on you Republicans for voting for a man that votes with democrats to get his way.
No more (Beulah) Bergosh! Yippee
update Bergosh is out! 4,661 to 3160 maybe he can use that 50% retirement NOW!
@change on 8-20
So right, nothing done on Pine Forest north of I-10, helo field is still stagnent. Look at all the apartments ,hotels and shops around PF and 9 mile. oh, did put a traffic light at the new Bha Ha store north ofI-10 that really messes with rush hour
@change on 8-20
So right, nothing done on Pine Forest north of I-10, helo field is still stagnent. Look at all the apartments ,hotels and shops around PF and 9 mile. oh, did put a light at the new Bha Ha store north ofI-10 that really messes with rush hour
Do you keep voting the same way and expect change? CHANGE THE WAY YOU VOTE! VOTE FOR CHANGE!