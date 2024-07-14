Wahoos Explode in Extras, Win Sixth Straight

written by Erik Bremer

It took 11 innings, but the Pensacola Blue Wahoos extended their winning streak to a season-high six games with a 7-3 win over the Rocket City Trash Pandas on Saturday night.

The Blue Wahoos scored two runs in the tenth and four more in the eleventh to remain undefeated in extra-inning games, improving to a perfect 7-0 when playing beyond regulation.

The game began as a pitchers’ duel, as Rocket City’s Sam Bachman twirled 7.0 shutout innings and Pensacola’s Tristan Stevens countered with 6.0 innings of one-run ball.

On the strength of an Eric Wagaman RBI fielder’s choice in the sixth inning, Rocket City held a 1-0 lead until the eighth. Jakob Marsee began the inning with a single off reliever Eric Torres, then advanced to second before stealing third and scoring on a wild pitch to tie the game 1-1.

Anderson Pilar and Matt Pushard contributed scoreless relief for the Blue Wahoos to send the game to extras, where the Blue Wahoos immediately capitalized to take their first lead. Dalvy Rosario sent an infield chopper to first base, but an errant throw allowed a run to score. Marsee followed with an RBI single to bring home Rosario, putting the Blue Wahoos ahead 3-1.

On for the save, new arrival Woo-Suk Go (W, 1-0) struggled to protect the Pensacola lead. The reliever allowed an RBI double to Nelson Rada and a game-tying squeeze bunt to Mac McCroskey, but dug deep and struck out back-to-back batters with the winning run at second base to send the game to the 11th.

The Pensacola offense wasted no time in reclaiming the lead, as Rosario singled home the go-ahead run off reliever Brady Choban (L, 1-2). Marsee added a sacrifice fly before pinch-hitter Diego Infante singled home two more for a four-run inning and a 7-3 lead. Tyler Eckberg quickly dispatched the Trash Pandas in the bottom half to seal the sixth consecutive Blue Wahoos win.

The Blue Wahoos wrap up their series against the Trash Pandas on Sunday. First pitch from Toyota Field in Madison, Alabama is scheduled for 4:05 p.m.