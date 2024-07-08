Over 2,300 Ballots for Military and Overseas Voters on the Way

The first vote-by-mail ballots for the August 20 Primary Election were have been mailed to military and overseas voters, according to Escambia County Supervisor of Elections Robert Bender.

The mailing of domestic civilian ballots will begin this week to those who have vote-by-mail request. Federal and state laws require military and overseas ballots be sent no later than 45 days prior to an election. Florida law establishes a window for mailing civilian ballots between 40 and 33 days prior to election day.

However, not all registered voters in Escambia County are eligible to receive a ballot in the primary election, as a result of Florida’s closed primary system and Escambia County’s single-member districts. This impacts nearly 9,500 of Escambia County’s 206,000 registered voters in the primary election.

All registered Republican and Democratic voters are eligible in at least one contest due to the primary for U.S. Senate. Registered No Party Affiliation voters, and minor party voters in some but not all precincts are eligible to vote, depending on the district in which they are registered.

Voters in the following County Commission District 2 precincts with No Party Affiliation or registered in a minor party do not have any contests in which they are eligible to vote in the primary, and as a result will not be issued a ballot:

1, 3, 15, 24, 32, 54, 61, 67, 71, 75, 77, 80, 82, 83, 99, and 104

Any Florida voter can choose to vote by mail. Due to a change in Florida law, you must renew your vote-by-mail request each elections cycle. If you have not already made a request and wish to receive your ballot in the mail, visit EscambiaVotes.com/vote-by-mail or call us at (850) 595-3900. The request deadline is August 8.

The deadline to register to vote or change party affiliation before the August 20 Primary Election is July 22. Visit EscambiaVotes.com/register-to-vote for more information. A sample ballot will be mailed to all registered voters who have not requested a vote-by-mail ballot prior to the start of early voting and will be posted at EscambiaVotes.com. Voters with questions about their eligibility should call (850) 595-3900 or visit EscambiaVotes.com/am-i-registered for more information.

Early Voting will begin on August 10 and run through August 17 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day at 10 area locations.

Pictured: Over 2,300 Escambia County vote-by-mail ballots for the August 20 Primary Election were mailed Wednesday to military and overseas voters. Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.