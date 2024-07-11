Additional Trolley Service Added For Beach Air Show

The Santa Rosa Island Authority is extending public transportation hours along the island on Friday, July 12, and is adding extra buses to the schedule on Saturday, July 13, for the Pensacola Beach Air Show.

Friday, July 12

The SRIA’s three, free open-air trolleys will begin transporting customers starting at 7:30 a.m. and extend their service to Park East, located a mile east of Portofino Resort, until 6 p.m. Following that, the regular route will resume until midnight.

Saturday, July 13

Starting at 6:30 a.m., the SRIA will have four buses in addition to the three open-air trolleys running and will extend their service area to Park East until 6 p.m. Following that, the three open-air trolleys will resume normal operations until midnight.

On Friday and Saturday, buses and trolleys will service passengers from Park East and Park West to the show center at Casino Beach throughout the day. Passengers will only be picked up and dropped off at designated trolley stops.

Post air show, trolleys servicing Portofino Resort/Park East will be staged on Via de Luna in front of Sideline’s Sports Bar and the Hampton Inn (facing east). Trolleys servicing Park West will be staged on Fort Pickens Road in front of the Surf & Sand Hotel and The Sandshaker (facing west).

Due to extreme traffic and congestion buildup on Friday and Saturday, trolley service to the access road stops (Grand Marlin, Radical Rides/Laguna’s, Quietwater Beach and the Boardwalk) will be temporarily suspended until 6 p.m. Following that, the regular route will resume until midnight.

Passengers who wish to get back to their vehicles as soon as the air show ends need to be on the first fleet of buses leaving Casino Beach post show. Due to the gridlock that occurs immediately following the air show, riders should expect to wait 90 minutes or more for the trolleys or buses to return to Casino Beach, if they are not on the first trip out.

The SRIA also wants to remind the public to please use the designated pedestrian crosswalks only across the island.

The official 2024 Pensacola Beach Air Show will begin just before noon on Saturday. The free trolley and bus service is provided by the Santa Rosa Island Authority and Escambia County Area Transit (ECAT) handles the expert driving.