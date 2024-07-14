These Are The Road Construction Spots To Watch This Week

Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties as crews perform construction and maintenance activities.

Escambia County:

Scenic Highway (U.S. 90) Resurfacing, from south of Interstate 10 (I-10) to south of Hyde Park Road – Scenic Highway will be closed just north of Manolete Street beginning at 6 a.m. Sunday, July 14 through Thursday, Aug. 1 as crews reconstruct a portion of the roadway. During the closure, drivers will be detoured using Langley Avenue, Spanish Trail and Summit Boulevard. Signage will be in place to direct drivers through the detour.

Interstate Circle Bridge Over Eight Mile Creek – Interstate Circle is closed at the bridge over Eight Mile Creek through mid-2025 as crews replace the Eight Mile Creek bridge. Signage is in place to direct drivers around the work zone using Pine Forest Road, Longleaf Drive and Wymart Road.

I-10 at U.S. 29 Interchange (Exit 10) – Drivers will encounter intermittent lane closures on I-10 near the U.S. 29 interchange Sunday, July 14 through Thursday, July 18 between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. Crews will be placing concrete barrier wall.

I-10 at Nine Mile Road Interchange (Exit 5) – Drivers will encounter the following traffic impacts as crews perform paving operations, barrier wall installation and bridge demolition activities: Inside lane closures on I-10 near Exit 5, Sunday, July 14 through Thursday, July 18 from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Outside lane closures on I-10 near Exit 5 Wednesday, July 17 from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Inside lane closures on Nine Mile Road between the I-10 ramps, Sunday, July 14 through Thursday, July 18, from 7 p.m. to 5:30 a.m.

County Road (C.R.) 4 over Canoe Creek Bridge – C.R. 4, between Byrneville and Bratt, will be closed through late 2024 as crews replace the Canoe Creek bridge. Traffic is directed through a 5.6-mile detour using Bratt Road to Pine Barren Road, then back to C.R. 4.

U.S. 98 (East Garden Street) Routine Maintenance at Intersection with North Tarragona Street – Motorists may encounter intermittent lane closures Monday, July 15 through Saturday, July 20 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. for manhole repairs.

Santa Rosa County:

State Road (S.R.) 89 Resurfacing, from north of S.R. 87 to C.R. 178 – Drivers will encounter intermittent daytime lane closures, between S.R .87 and C.R. 178, Monday, July 15 through Friday, July 19 as crews perform paving operations.

U.S. 98 Widening from Bayshore Road to Portside Drive – Motorists will encounter the following traffic impacts: Median and turn-lane closures from Bayshore Road to Tiger Lake Drive. Intermittent lane closures and additional median closures between Bayshore Road and Tiger Lake Drive Sunday, July 14, through Friday, July 19, from 9 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. for stormwater drainage improvements and paving operations.

All activities are weather dependent and may be delayed or rescheduled in the event of inclement weather.