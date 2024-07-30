The Heat Returns, Lower Chance Of Rain For Tuesday
July 30, 2024
A heat advisor is in effect for Tuesday, with heat index values as high as about 110 degrees.
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Tuesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 92. Heat index values as high as 111. West wind around 5 mph becoming south in the afternoon. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. Calm wind.
Wednesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 94. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 75. Calm wind.
Thursday: A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 10am. Sunny, with a high near 94. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 75. Calm wind.
Friday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 95. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph.
Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 75.
Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Sunny, with a high near 94. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74.
Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Sunny, with a high near 92. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 75.
Monday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Sunny, with a high near 93.
