Temps In The 80s On And Off Rain Pattern All Week

July 22, 2024

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Monday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 10am, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 10am and 1pm, then showers and thunderstorms likely after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Monday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Tuesday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms. High near 85. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Wednesday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. Calm wind.

Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms. High near 84. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Thursday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Calm wind.

Friday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72.

Saturday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.

Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73.

Sunday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 