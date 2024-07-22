Temps In The 80s On And Off Rain Pattern All Week

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Monday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 10am, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 10am and 1pm, then showers and thunderstorms likely after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Monday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Tuesday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms. High near 85. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Wednesday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. Calm wind.

Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms. High near 84. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Thursday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Calm wind.

Friday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72.

Saturday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.

Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73.

Sunday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.