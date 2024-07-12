Sunny Skies And Hot, Slight Chance Of Scattered Afternoon Shower

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Friday: Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

Saturday: Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. Light and variable winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values up to 105.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

Sunday: Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat index values up to 105.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the mid 70s.

Monday: Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Temperature falling into the lower 90s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat index values up to 110.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the mid 70s.

Tuesday: Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat index values up to 110.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to 105 early in the evening.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 60 percent. Heat index values up to 110.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 70 percent. Heat index values up to 110.