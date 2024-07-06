Showers, Thunderstorms Likely Saturday
July 6, 2024
A heat advisory is in effect for Saturday.
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 4pm. High near 90. Heat index values as high as 105. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Saturday Night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 7pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 7pm and 1am. Low around 74. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Heat index values as high as 109. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Sunday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Monday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Monday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Light south wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. Southwest wind around 5 mph.
Wednesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.
Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74.
Thursday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 91.
Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 75.
Friday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92.
