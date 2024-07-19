Showers And Thunderstorms Likely Today

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Friday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 1pm, then showers and thunderstorms between 1pm and 4pm, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 4pm. High near 87. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely before 1am, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms. High near 85. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Saturday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms. High near 85. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Sunday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. Calm wind.

Monday: Showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. High near 87. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Monday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Calm wind.

Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. High near 87. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Tuesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73.

Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms. High near 83. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Wednesday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72.

Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms. High near 86. Chance of precipitation is 80%.