Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

July 28, 2024

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74. Calm wind.

Monday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Monday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. Calm wind.

Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. West wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 75. Calm wind.

Wednesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 75. Calm wind.

Thursday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 94.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 74.

Friday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 94.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 75.

Saturday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 94.

