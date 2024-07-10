Scattered To Numerous Thunderstorms For Wednesday

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly between 1pm and 4pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7pm, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Friday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Saturday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 75. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Sunday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 75.

Monday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 93.

Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 75.

Tuesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93.