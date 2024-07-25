Scattered Storms Remain Numerous Into The Weekend

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. High near 88. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Thursday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Calm wind.

Friday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. Calm wind.

Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Saturday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. Calm wind.

Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. High near 88. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Sunday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74. Calm wind.

Monday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74.

Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Tuesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74.

Wednesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.