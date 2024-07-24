Scattered Storms Likely Again Today

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Friday: Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. Heat index values up to 105.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Sunday: Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. Heat index values up to 105.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Monday: Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. Heat index values up to 105.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.