Scattered Rain And Hot For Monday

July 8, 2024

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Monday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93. Heat index values as high as 108. Light south wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 76. South wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 1pm and 4pm, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 4pm. High near 89. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Tuesday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 7pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 76. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest after midnight.

Thursday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Friday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93.

Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74.

Saturday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 74.

Sunday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 