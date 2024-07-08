Scattered Rain And Hot For Monday

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Monday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93. Heat index values as high as 108. Light south wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 76. South wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 1pm and 4pm, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 4pm. High near 89. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Tuesday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 7pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 76. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest after midnight.

Thursday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Friday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93.

Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74.

Saturday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 74.

Sunday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93.