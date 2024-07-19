Plans Refiled For Circle K At Highway 95A, Quintette Road; Intersection Improvements Proposed

Plans have been refiled with Escambia County Building Services for a new Circle K in Quintette.

The 3,966 square foot Circle K would be located on 2.31 acres at 2000 North Highway 95A, with driveway access from both Highway 95A and East Quintette Road.

The plans show six fuel stations with three diesel dispensers.

The new plans are in the pre-application stage with the Escambia County Development Review Committee.

Plans were previously filed for a 5,200 square foot store at the same location but Circle K did not complete the process.

Intersection Improvement Grant

Escambia County is seeking funding to improve and align the intersection of Quintette Road with Highway 95A.

Currently, the east and west legs of Quintette Road are offset approximately 115 feet from one another, creating a hazard for the smooth flow of intersection traffic.

There is no available right-of-way for a lateral shift on the west side of the intersection, but the east side has an approximate right-of-way of 100 feet, which could accommodate a northerly shift. Immediately adjacent to this intersection are a concrete plant, asphalt plant, a high-end vehicle restoration complex, a new residential development, and a proposed convenience store station on the northeast corner.

According to Escambia County, Quintette Road (CR 184) is a vital route for logging traffic from points to the northeast extending to the Florida/Alabama state line, to provide pulpwood to the International Paper Mill at Cantonment.

Quintette Road has also served as the only connection between Escambia and Santa Rosa County in the event of a catastrophic storm, as occurred in 2004 in the aftermath of Hurricane Ivan, when the US 90, I-10, and US 98 bridges were all incapacitated and incapable of carrying traffic.

A study to determine if a traffic signal is warranted was conducted at the intersection in Summer 2023 before the proposed addition of the Circle K.

A westbound right turn lane is also proposed to reduce delays with logging trucks turning north onto CR 95A. Preliminary sketches indicate the proposed improvements can be facilitated within the existing public rights-of-way, but a potential corner clip donation may be required of the Circle K property once the design is underway.

Circle K has, in an email to the county, previously obligated $250,000 toward the intersection improvements.

Escambia County commission is seeking a Florida Department of Transportation Regional Incentive Program grant funding for the intersection. If awarded, the grant will require $1.275 million in matching funds from Escambia County.

Escambia County Commissioner Steven Barry said the grant recently that the application is still outstanding.

The total project, including grant funds, is estimated at $2.375 million.