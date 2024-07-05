Hurricane Beryl Moves Toward Mexico, Will Threaten Southern Texas

Hurricane Beryl is continuing to moved toward Mexico and will pose a threat to southern Texas , according to the National Hurricaen Service.

Beryl is not forecast to be a direct threat to the North Escambia area. Along the northern Gulf Coast, Beryl will bring dangerous rip current, beach erosion Friday and into the weekend.

The latest information on Beryl is in the graphics from the National Hurricane Center on this page.