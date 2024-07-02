Hurricane Beryl Becomes Earliest Category 5 On Record

Hurricane Beryl became the earliest Category 5 hurricane on record Monday night as it moved through the southeastern Caribbean, according to the National Weather Service.

The monster storm is forecast to move southeastern and central Caribbean Sea Tuesday and pass near Jamaica on Wednesday.

The hurricane center forecasts that Beryl will weaken after reaching Jamaica but remain a hurricane.

Beryl will possibly bring increased swells and rip currents to the northern Gulf Coast by the weekend, but no other serious North Escambia area impacts are expected.

The latest information on Beryl is in the graphics from the National Hurricane Center on this page.