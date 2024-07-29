Hot Week Begins With Chance Of Scattered Rain Monday

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Monday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 75. Calm wind.

Tuesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 92. Heat index values as high as 106. West wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 75. Calm wind.

Wednesday: A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 10am. Sunny, with a high near 93. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 75. Calm wind.

Thursday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 94. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 74. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Friday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 94.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 75.

Saturday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 93.

Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73.

Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Chance of precipitation is 60%.