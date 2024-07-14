Hot, Scattered Afternoon Showers And Thunderstorms

July 14, 2024

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 4pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Heat index values as high as 105. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 7pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 75. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Monday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 75. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Mostly clear, with a low around 74. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. High near 88. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Thursday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72.

Friday: Showers and thunderstorms. High near 87. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Friday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72.

Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms. High near 88. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

